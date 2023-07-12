First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in ASML by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $18.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $723.97. 711,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

