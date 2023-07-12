First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

Shares of CI stock traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.56. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

