First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 483 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $208.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

