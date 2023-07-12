First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Oracle by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4,891.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,081,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

