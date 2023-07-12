First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 430 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,228,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

