First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.27 and a 200-day moving average of $383.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.