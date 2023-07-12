First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

