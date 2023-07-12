FlatQube (QUBE) Tops One Day Volume of $4,986.67

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $4,986.67 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.60630164 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $882.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

