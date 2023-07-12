FLC Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,375 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,020,000 after acquiring an additional 886,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07. The stock has a market cap of $347.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

