FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,830,000 after buying an additional 1,635,988 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 24,345,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,618,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

