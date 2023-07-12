FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.6% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 68,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 478,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,812,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

