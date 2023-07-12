FLC Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $506.47. 1,683,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

