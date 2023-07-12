FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.16. The company had a trading volume of 336,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.29 and a 200-day moving average of $236.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.60 and a 12-month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.