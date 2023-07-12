FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 7,323 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,573. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

