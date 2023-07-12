FLC Capital Advisors Sells 20,258 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,258 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,329.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 367,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,613. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.