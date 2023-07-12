FLC Capital Advisors Sells 20,258 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,258 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,329.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 367,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,613. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

