FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. 1,942,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,194. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.