FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.87. 6,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 256,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

