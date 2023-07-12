Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 8%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 1,408,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,432,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

