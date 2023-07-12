FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,915 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.61. 270,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.