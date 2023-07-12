FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 381,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 668,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,359. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

