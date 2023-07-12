FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.28 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,495,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $35,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,929 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,076 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,037,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 251,416 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,989,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after buying an additional 572,671 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

DFEM traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 228,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

