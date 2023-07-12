FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFIS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 86,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

