FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 110,273 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.06. 45,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,947. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $157.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

