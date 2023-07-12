FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $284.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $285.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

