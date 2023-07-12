FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $256.87. 45,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,199. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $257.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average is $235.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

