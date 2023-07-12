Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.95

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.95 and traded as high as $43.92. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 64,908 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading

