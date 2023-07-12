Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Shares Down 2.5%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.