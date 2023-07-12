Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading 4.1% Higher

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 190,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 476,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frequency Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 332,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 204,263 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

