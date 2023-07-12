Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading 4.1% Higher

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 190,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 476,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The stock has a market cap of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
