Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.