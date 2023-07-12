Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 2.9%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 184,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,282,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.88 million. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,152.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,090 shares of company stock worth $6,037,693 over the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

