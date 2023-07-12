Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) Shares to Split on Thursday, July 20th

Shares of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, July 20th. The 1050-1000 split was announced on Thursday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th.
Fubon Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Fubon Financial stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Fubon Financial has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fubon Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Fubon Financial Company Profile
Fubon Financial Holding Co, Ltd. provides various financial services in Taiwan, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Bank Business, Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Securities Business, and Others segments. The company primarily offers insurance products, including property, casualty, life, health, accident, fire, marine cargo, marine hull fishing vessel, motor, liability, engineering and nuclear, surety and credit, and personal and commercial multiple peril insurance, as well as typhoon, flood, and earthquake insurance products.
