FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Guild Holdings Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guild in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million.

Guild Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Guild stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $668.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. Guild has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Guild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in Guild by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

