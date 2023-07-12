FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.98, a P/E/G ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after purchasing an additional 412,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

