FY2024 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Increased by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

