G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.20

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

