GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

