General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.12.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

