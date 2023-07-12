Generation Income Properties, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.28. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 500.com reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

