Geneva Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,114 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VYM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 385,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

