Geneva Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.60 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.