Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.54. The stock had a trading volume of 599,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.78 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $346.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

