Geneva Partners LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 907,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 74,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 92.4% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 739,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 354,992 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,110. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.