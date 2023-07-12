Geneva Partners LLC Invests $288,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Geneva Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,672,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,482,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $141.94. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $513.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

