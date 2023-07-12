Geneva Partners LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Analog Devices makes up 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.96. The stock had a trading volume of 554,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

