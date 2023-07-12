Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Alamos Gold by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,499,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 355,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 694,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,301. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

