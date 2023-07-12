Geneva Partners LLC Sells 7,261 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 1.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. 223,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.85. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

