Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 757,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 354,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Genius Brands International from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Genius Brands International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 87.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 1,322,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth $4,039,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 177,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, that creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat.

Further Reading

