Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.56

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $6.57. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 148,739 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,338,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

