Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.