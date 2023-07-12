Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAINN opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51.

